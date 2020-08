Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 08:17 Hits: 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP): The Scripture quite literally came to life for several Catholic churches in North Carolina as a rare earthquake rattled portions of the state over the weekend.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/14/apt-bible-passage-at-catholic-mass-coincides-with-earthquake