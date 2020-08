Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 02:38 Hits: 6

The European Union is poised to ratchet up pressure on Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in response to a brutal crackdown on protests triggered by elections the bloc described as "neither free nor fair."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-sanctions-belarus-lukashenka/30782989.html