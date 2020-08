Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 04:07 Hits: 5

Fresh Israeli air strikes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israel's army said, as a week of hostilities between the Jewish State and the Palestinian enclave raged on.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200814-israeli-air-strikes-target-hamas-positions-in-gaza-over-fire-balloons