Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was blocking Democrats' effort to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, a bid to block more Americans from voting by mail during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200814-trump-blocks-postal-funds-in-attempt-to-stop-americans-from-voting-by-mail