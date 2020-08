Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 06:32 Hits: 4

The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that Israel had agreed to abandon plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in exchange for normalised relations. But later statements by Israel underscored that annexation remains "on the table", throwing the future of the territory into uncertainty.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200814-uncertainty-surrounds-israel-s-west-bank-plans-after-uae-deal