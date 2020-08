Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 07:32 Hits: 5

TASHKENT (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan has urged the Central Asian nation and its neighbour Kyrgyzstan to set free an Uzbek journalist detained on suspicion of anonymously criticising the government on social media.

