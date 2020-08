Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 06:20 Hits: 5

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Friday (Aug 14) extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, as authorities struggled with a growing new COVID-19 outbreak. "Cabinet has agreed to maintain our current settings for an additional 12 days ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-zealand-extends-auckland-lockdown-jacinda-ardern-13020750