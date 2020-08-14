This Week in Statehouse Action: The New Abnormal edition

It’s … weird. But it’s good! The content is amazing, and large swaths of the event translate well to the online platform.
But part of the fun of conferences is seeing people you don’t often otherwise see or finally connecting with that person you’ve only ever emailed with or running into that person from six jobs/campaigns ago you’d lost touch with or … well, you get it.
Just another thing we’ve lost for the foreseeable future because of the Trump administration’s gross failures at every possible level.
But one of the ways we go about remedying the myriad disasters Trump and Co. are going to leave us with is to prevent Republican state legislators from gerrymandering the GOP into an artificial congressional majority for the next decade.
Because it’s going to take way more than just a Democratic president to fix shit.
To that end, this week’s installment of my multi-part look into GOP-controlled legislative chambers that Democrats can flip in November will focus on the Michigan House.
In preparation for an Aug. 18 special session to address both state budget issues resulting from Trump’s mishandling of COVID-19 and criminal and social justice reform, Virginia Democrats have unveiled a broad police reform bill.
The measure would
Create statewide standards of policing and block officers with poor records from getting jobs in other Virginia police departments;
Outlaw no-knock warrants;
Require the police to publish data on traffic stops and other metrics; and, um …
Ban police from having sex with someone they arrest.
HOW IS THAT LEGAL
Regrettably, Virginia lawmakers don’t seem to yet have the stomach to push for the elimination of qualified immunity, the dubious legal doctrine that prevents police from being held liable when they violate people’s rights.
Sometimes, though, even when Democrats are in charge, Republicans still manage to screw stuff up in a state.
Despite the fact that Democrats have the governorship and majorities in both chambers of the legislature, Republicans continue to block efforts to call a special session to take action on the 400 or so bills left languishing after lawmakers wisely adjourned early as the pandemic began to pick up steam in March.
In Maine, the legislature can only return for a special session if majorities of both parties’ caucuses agree.
