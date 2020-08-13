The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Screams of Torture' as Authoritarian Government in Belarus Continues Attacks on Protesters, Journalists

Lisa Newcomb, staff writer
Following what pro-democracy advocates say was a rigged election, world leaders condemn the violence against protestors and the press, and the authoritarian regime's main opponent has fled the country.
