Biden's biggest weakness is among young voters. Why not use the convention to help fix that?

Joe Biden’s favorable ratings in Civiqs polling among Democrats, broken out by age:

61-26 +35 81-11 +70 89-6 +83 92-5 +87

The numbers are clear: While the presumptive Democratic nominee has sky-high approval ratings among middle- and older Democrats, his youth ratings are middling at best, half as positive as the next least favorable group.

Biden might be coasting to election, but why leave this natural constituency unattended? Why not work to maximize youth appeal and turnout, making Trump’s job harder, sure, but also every Republican’s job harder? If we win long-shot Senate races in places like Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas, it’ll be because we squeezed every last possible vote out of those electorates. Every youth vote we miss is a vote that could cost us a down-ballot election.

Which is why that makes these decisions so perplexing:

15-20 3-5 1 1

Bloomberg promised to keep spending even if he didn’t get the nomination after dropping about $1 billion in his ridiculous primary bid, but try not to be shocked to hear that he lied. His spending dried up, but sure, give the asshole a bigger convention speaking slot than most actual real Democrats.

John Kasich is a former Republican governor of Ohio. Not begrudging the choice if it helps calm never-Trumper fears about Biden, then sure, why not. The more resounding Trump’s defeat, the better for America, the world, and everyone’s efforts to undo the damage that he’s done.

But there are few, if any, Democrats with more fervent support among young voters than Ocasio-Cortez and Yang. AOC, in particular, is a natural for a more prominent speaking slot. Giving her one minute is not just misguided—it’s an outright insult.

Bloomberg brings nothing to the table. His one asset (aka his billions) has been locked away despite promises to the contrary. The answer is easy: Take the time Bloomberg would’ve gotten and give AOC the bigger platform to make the case for the presidential ticket to America’s skeptical youth. (As well as highlight a Latina and one of the nation’s most dynamic new voices.)

