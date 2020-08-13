Gov. Ron DeSantis says reopening schools the same as killing bin Laden

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

The true nature of Florida’s coronavirus impact will not be known for a long time. Not because that is the nature of historic public and economic crisis like a pandemic, but because Gov. Ron DeSantis, alongside President Donald Trump, has spent most of his working life trying to figure out ways to pretend the coronavirus pandemic isn’t really that bad. Even more awful is that DeSantis and his administration have been actively trying to hide the true nature and human toll of the pandemic among their constituents.

When DeSantis isn’t passing along the virus to other officials, he’s making speeches telling people to expose themselves to the virus for the good of his donor list. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to try and rile up the troops, and in his mind, the troops are teachers and educators who will be used as canon fodder in a war Gov. DeSantis will wage via satellite television. One problem he has faced in his push to reopen his state and expose everyone to COVID-19, is that for weeks, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among children has exploded. During his Wednesday evening live address to his constituents, DeSantis decided to create quite the telling analogy for the reopening of schools in the Sunshine State.

Before you read DeSantis’ bizarre pep talk, keep in mind that over the last 4 weeks, the number of Florida children with COVID-19 went from 14,000 to 40,000.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: It’s a mission akin to a Navy Seal operation. Just as Seals surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too will the Martin County school system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning. All in, all the time.

I’m sure teachers across the country are all excited that they finally get to check off Kill bin Laden from their bucket list. You get the feeling that Ron stares in the mirror every morning, swallows the bile and vomit in his mouth, while staring off at a picture of Donald Trump and tells himself “All in, all the time.”

