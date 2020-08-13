Daily Kos endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 18:32 Hits: 2

Daily Kos is announcing our endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the presidency and vice presidency of the United States.

We are excited to support the historic and progressive Biden/Harris ticket as our candidates work to defeat Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Democrats must win back the White House in November to avoid four more unthinkable years of continued assaults on racial justice, economic fairness, ballot box access, and so many other core American values—not to mention the current administration’s epic failure to respond to the uncontrolled pandemic raging across the country.

Biden and Harris not only will lead the Democratic Party to victory at the top of the ticket, but they also will generate the energy to help carry progressive candidates to wins all the way down the ballot. With this team in the White House and Democrats in charge in Congress and in state capitols across the country, we’ll be able both to advance the progressive priorities we’ve been fighting for and undertake the massive effort we’ll need to rectify the myriad wrongs of the Trump years.

We’re eager to leverage the tremendous grassroots energy of the Daily Kos community in support of this ticket in November.

To support this historic candidacy, please donate here!

