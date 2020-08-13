The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Case Against Trump Is Open and Shut : Kamala Harris Slams President's Handling of Pandemic

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg1 kamala speech 1

As Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major presidential ticket, hits the campaign trail with Joe Biden for the first time, we play an extended excerpt of her address, in which she blasts President Trump’s handling of the economy, immigration, racial justice and the coronavirus pandemic. “The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris says. “Just look where they’ve gotten us: more than 16 million out of work; millions of kids who cannot go back to school; a crisis of poverty, of homelessness, afflicting Black, Brown and Indigenous people the most.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/13/kamala_harris_address_2020_election

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version