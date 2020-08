Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 08:16 Hits: 5

Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich has condemned brutal police violence against demonstrators across Belarus, saying "the authorities have declared war on their people" and the President Alyaksandr Lukashenka should step down from power to prevent a bloody civil war.

