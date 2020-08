Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 08:40 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Kyrgyz authorities not to extradite detained Uzbek journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev to Uzbekistan after he was arrested in Bishkek at Tashkent's request.

