Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 21:27 Hits: 0

Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos is heading the administration’s effort to force schools to reopen in the fall for in-person instruction. What’s her plan to reopen safely? She doesn’t have…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/betsy-devos-has-a-plan-to-reopen-schools/