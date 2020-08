Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 21:57 Hits: 0

In their first event together as running mates, Sen. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden delivered speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday evening to introduce their joint campaign. Biden spoke first,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/kamala-harris-rips-into-trumps-failures-in-her-forceful-first-speech-as-bidens-vp-pick/