Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 0

Three people were killed when a passenger train derailed in northeastern Scotland after a night of stormy weather. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the crash as "a very serious incident."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/scotland-train-crash-3-passengers-dead-after-derailment/a-54539756?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf