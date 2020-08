Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 20:05 Hits: 0

Brutal police crackdowns in Belarus prompted hundreds of women to protest in Minsk. France's Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of "violence" with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The UN has joined the chorus of disapproval.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-protests-women-line-the-streets-of-minsk-to-protest-lukashenko-s-crackdown/a-54543675?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf