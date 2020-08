Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 21:16 Hits: 0

The August 4 explosion in Beirut has intensified calls to overhaul a negligent sectarian system. But, with entrenched political interests at play, gradual change may be more realistic than complete structural reform.

