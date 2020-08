Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 04:22 Hits: 3

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story turned into a comic book, as TidalWave Productions adds the "media sensation" to its "Political Power" graphic novel series.

