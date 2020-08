Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 08:37 Hits: 5

Lebanese security forces deployed heavily in Beirut on Thursday, stopping protesters from reaching a conference centre where MPs began meeting for the first time since the catastrophic chemicals explosion last week that killed 172 people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-mps-meet-first-time-since-beirut-blast-13017788