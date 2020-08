Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 09:59 Hits: 0

The dollar’s fall in July to a two-year low against the euro was the catalyst for sensational headlines shouting that the dollar would soon meet its doom. But too much should not be read into the dollar's recent moves, which reflect readily explicable fluctuations, not the greenback's terminal decline.

