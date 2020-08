Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 03:31 Hits: 4

Belarusians defied a harsh crackdown in a fourth day of protests on August 12 that spilled into the night as pressure mounts on President Alyaksandr Lukashenka over a weekend vote the opposition says was rigged to extend the strongman’s 26-year rule.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-beatings-detention-protests-lukashenka-/30780606.html