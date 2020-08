Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 00:40 Hits: 4

Mere hours after former Vice President Joe Biden made history by picking Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate — making her the first Black and Asian woman on a presidential ticket…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trumps-campaign-is-quietly-getting-more-competent-but-its-age-old-strategy-still-seems-to-be-failing/