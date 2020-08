Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 22:30 Hits: 4

French President Macron said he will increase military presence in the Mediterranean over "unilateral" gas explorations by Turkey. He called on Ankara to cease the explorations in order to allow a "peaceful dialogue."

