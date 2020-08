Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 05:33 Hits: 3

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to be inoculated as early as May 2021. Russia is the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-plans-russian-coronavirus-vaccine-clinical-trials-in-october/a-54548273?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf