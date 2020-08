Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 06:42 Hits: 6

The US government said Europe had not done enough to be in compliance with WTO decisions. The EU has called for intensified efforts to resolve the trade dispute.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-trade-bodies-slam-us-decision-to-retain-tariffs/a-54548656?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf