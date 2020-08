Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 02:59 Hits: 3

France will increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, calling on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in disputed waters that has heightened tensions with Greece.

