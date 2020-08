Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 06:34 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday he expected there to be a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months and definitely next year, speaking after the public health agency withdrew a report suggesting there would be one in autumn.

