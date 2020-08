Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 11:39 Hits: 0

Before COVID-19 shut down entire sectors of the US economy, the US workforce was becoming increasingly polarized along educational, racial, and geographic lines. Now, those trends have been accelerating, underscoring the need for a smart, worker-focused policy response.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-dual-recession-low-wage-workers-hardest-hit-by-laura-tyson-and-lenny-mendonca-2020-08