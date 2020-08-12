Bishop laments Biden-Harris ticket doesn’t have ‘a Catholic on it,' gets schooled by Twitter

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 23:00 Hits: 3

Providence Rhode Island Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin seems to have been sad emoji frowny face at the announcement that Joe Biden had chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. The problem for the bishop? No Catholics! He went to Twitter to write “Biden-Harris. First time in awhile [sic] that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.”

Of course, besides being a truly dumb thing to say, it is also an aggressively ignorant and factually incorrect thing to say. For example, the “in awhile [sic]” Bishop Tobin is talking about includes the famous ticket of Barack Obama and his very Catholic running mate Joe Biden. Biden, Biden, Biden, where have I heard that name recently? Right, in the first word of the good bishop’s lament. The rest of the Twittersphere decided to remind Bishop Tobin about loving thy neighbor and all of that good stuff found in those old books he allegedly reads so much.

This isn’t Tobin’s first foray into making political waves. He has barred Rep. Patrick Kennedy of Rhode Island from receiving communion based on Kennedy’s stances on abortion and stem cell research. But luckily, there were many people willing to correct the Bishop’s mistakes.

The same person who was the Catholic on Dem tickets in 2008 and 2012 is also the Catholic on the ticket now. August 12, 2020

Hey, I just said that!

if it bothers you, just look the other way for hundreds of years August 12, 2020

Yeeeooowch.

I don't think it becoming of a Bishop of the Catholic Church to even jest at such a thing as cancelling a person's participation in the Catholic faith.. August 11, 2020

Very measured.

I suppose when your definition of catholic is enabling child abuse then yeah, Joe doesn’t qualify like you do. August 11, 2020

Not going to let that fact go. To be clear, no one should let that go. Bishop Thomas Tobin was the auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh, “one of six Pennsylvania dioceses covered in a scathing grand jury report on the cover-up by Catholic Church officials in Pennsylvania of decades of child abuse by more than 300 priests.” He has said the abuses suffered during his time in that position were outside of purview.

Right?

Reminder.

Maybe he'll put in a good word for ya next time he's with the Holy Father pic.twitter.com/RNKZfeQT44 August 11, 2020

Also, there are some rules in the Catholic faith, right?

Are you denying his baptism? I was taught it was for life - you don't need a booster baptism. Or did you decide to excommunicate him like you tried with Patrick Kennedy? I don't expect an answer - you are good at ignoring things you don't want to see. #Pittsburgh August 12, 2020

And another reminder.

It's weird to define someone's religion entirely by their abortion stance, but I guess it's something you can all agree to put the Spotlight on. August 11, 2020

And finally.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1968676