Donald J. Trump donated thousands to Kamala Harris. Just sayin'

Kamala Harris: the first woman of color on a major party ticket. She is not only the first Black woman but the first candidate with South Asian heritage. She is also the first major candidate to have gone to a historically black college and university (HBCU). This daughter of immigrants has been a trailblazer her entire life. Right-wingers on my feed tried to pounce because she’s so “liberal.” Except they were saying she would never get picked because she was too harsh as attorney general. These are the same clowns who are calling Joe Biden a “Marxist.”

I love pointing this out to them. A few years ago, an orange man thought highly enough of Kamala Harris to donate not once, but twice, to her campaign for state attorney general. His daughter did as well.

NBC News: According to California state records, President Trump -- while a private citizen -- twice donated to Kamala Harris while she was a candidate for state AG. A total of $6,000 in 2011 and 2013 combined. Image: pic.twitter.com/rbOiMbdQ4L August 11, 2020

His initial contribution was at the highest level of sponsorship for her campaign. A wee bit awkward when he starts attacking her, no?

The Washington Examiner reported last year that according to an affidavit signed by Trump, he and his daughter Ivanka made the $5,000 donation at the request of then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Kamala Harris told the Sacramento Bee in 2015 that she donated the money to a nonprofit group that assists Central Americans, which no doubt gets under his skin. These are the people he would take their children from and lock in cages just two years later.

Trump already went on a tirade against Kamala, calling her “anti-police” and having “no morals.” (That’s rich, coming from him.) She was “nasty” to him and “mean” to Kavanaugh. (Seriously, stop selling her, Donald. I like her already!)

He forgot to mention the most damning thing about her though: She’s supported by Trump!

See you in November, Donald.

