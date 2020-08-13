Schools struggle with COVID-19 challenges, but Betsy DeVos doesn't seem too concerned

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 03:30 Hits: 3

The debate over how to educate kids safely during the coronavirus pandemic has been in the headlines and in the minds of parents, teachers, and state and local officials. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, though, has been holed up in Michigan, where her homes include a 22,000 square foot lake house, with occasional forays out to hold small events at charter schools and private schools, especially religious schools.

Noelle Ellerson Ng, an official at an organization representing public school superintendents, told NBC News her group hasn’t heard from DeVos, though “We would stand ready to answer that call. That's my job, to be a direct liaison to the federal government.” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont doesn’t know “what, if anything, the feds are going to do to help.” But DeVos? Her public calendar has been mostly empty, though she’s found the time for some events with the conservative Federalist Society that didn’t make it onto that public calendar.

DeVos’ office claims she’s in contact with state education officials, but Lamont and Ellerson Ng don’t seem to echo that claim.

There are 51 million U.S. children who need to be educated and kept safe this year. DeVos has had strikingly little to say, though, especially about that second part. In fact, she seems to have advocated ignoring it.

“Thales is a great example more schools could emulate," DeVos said on a July 29 visit to Thales Academy, a private school in North Carolina. "You didn't wait for guidance from the Department of Education. You didn't ask for permission.” Days later, fourth-graders were forced to quarantine after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. It’s hardly the only such cautionary tale.

But DeVos was never interested in working on public education. She was interested in destroying it, and that’s what she was put in charge of the Education Department to do. Now that the coronavirus pandemic is doing that work for her, she can just sit back and let public schools, public school teachers, and public school kids flail and suffer and go underfunded for their needs while facing giant pressures to somehow do better in the pandemic than the rest of the country—and especially Donald Trump and his administration—is doing.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1968367