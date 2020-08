Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 19:29 Hits: 8

Embattled Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine trails Democratic rival Sara Gideon by eight points among registered voters in a new Bangor Daily News poll. Though Collins registers slightly higher among likely voters, she still trails…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/a-new-poll-has-a-lot-of-bad-news-for-susan-collins-in-maine/