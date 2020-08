Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 18:31 Hits: 4

Germany's top institute for infectious diseases pulled its own paper which claimed a vaccine could be available this fall. The Robert Koch Institute said the document was posted in error and removed it from its website.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-s-robert-koch-institute-withdraws-optimistic-vaccine-claim/a-54542513?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf