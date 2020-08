Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 19:43 Hits: 5

Kenya's elephant population has more than doubled from 1989 to today, its wildlife service announced at an event marking World Elephant Day. Tourism Minister Najib Balala said authorities have "managed to tame poaching."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kenya-s-elephant-numbers-double-over-three-decades/a-54544415?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf