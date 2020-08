Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 19:34 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump has privately discussed with advisers the possibility of replacing Defense Secretary Mark Esper after the November election in the wake of a number of differences between them, a source familiar with the internal debate said on Wednesday.

