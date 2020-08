Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 16:29 Hits: 4

Police Chief Carmen Best had loyal supporters throughout Seattle, but announced her retirement after the City Council voted to cut the department's budget and staff. Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County decried the cuts as "performative."

