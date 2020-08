Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 12:57 Hits: 3

During a global pandemic, enforcing key health measures is essential to saving lives until a vaccine can be found. That is the only way to restart economies without multiple sudden disruptions and their crippling consequences.

