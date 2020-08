Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 14:01 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 crisis has made painful sovereign-debt restructurings inevitable for many countries. If the pain can't be avoided, countries should at least make the best of it, with more favorable terms offered to debtors that improve protection of natural assets such as rainforests, wetlands, oceans, and biodiversity.

