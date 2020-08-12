'Sharing my story and sharing my struggle': DACA-protected paramedic to speak at DNC

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 13:40 Hits: 4

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Aldo Martinez said he can still remember crossing the southern border with his parents at the age of 12. “It was extremely difficult,” the Florida resident told WINK News. “I fell on a cactus. I remember the hail, I remember sliding on the ice, I remember when it was raining, pouring, you know, the water in your eyes. And then it’s dark and you can’t see.”

Today, he’s braving another front. Now a paramedic, Martinez is among the nearly 30,000 DACA recipients who are fighting to save lives amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Next week, he’ll have a chance to share his story to a national audience alongside former presidents, officials, and leaders as a slated speaker at the Democratic National Convention.

“A specific time and date for Martinez has not yet been determined, the Biden campaign said, due to the schedules still being shuffled around,” News-Press reports. But what we do know is that as a frontline worker who is also fighting to be able to stay in the only country he knows as home, Martinez has an important story that must be told.

“On any given shift, Martinez treats multiple COVID-19 patients,” News-Press reports. “The emotional toll is heavy, he said, and it sometimes overwhelms him. But the burden was worsened for Martinez. While he helped patient after patient, the Supreme Court was deciding the fate of the roughly 800,000 people protected under the DACA program.”

He told WINK News that the initial months of the pandemic were “extremely difficult. Not only did I have the weight of the Supreme Court decision on my shoulders, but I was also worried about infecting my family.” The Supreme Court’s decision last June finding that the administration had unlawfully ended the program should have brought some stability to his life; instead, the administration is not only openly defying court orders to fully reopen the program to new applicants, it’s seeking to slash protections for beneficiaries like Martinez from two years, to just one year.

Some thanks to Americans like him who are saving lives. “We’re basically risking our lives,” Manuel Bernal, an emergency medicine physician in Illinois and fellow DACA recipient, told The Washington Post in April. “But I also understand it’s part of the job I signed up for. I think it’s worth it when I see some patients come in who are extremely ill, and I’m able to intervene.”

”I cannot vote,” Martinez continued to WINK News. “However, I believe that by sharing my story and sharing my struggle, I hope to be able to at least inspire one person—even if it’s just one person—to go out and vote for me. Be my voice.” He’ll follow DACA recipient Astrid Silva’s appearance at the 2016 DNC, who in a CNN op-ed at the time said that “[w]hile I am fortunate enough to have DACA, as long as hateful rhetoric and Donald Trump’s brand of politics prevail, DACA and programs like it are in danger.”

Trump will assuredly attempt to end the successful and popular program completely should he be able to stay in power. Biden, meanwhile, has pledged to use “the full extent” of his executive powers to protect young immigrants from deportation as he works on permanent legislation should he be elected president in November. “Let’s give these young people the certainty and the hope for their futures that they deserve,” Biden said in June. “Let’s finally give them the chance and the opportunity they need to claim their full share of the American Dream.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1968428