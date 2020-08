Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 09:28 Hits: 9

TOKYO (Reuters) - Most of oil remaining on a Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius late last month and leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil has been collected, a representative of the ship owner, Nagashiki Shipping, said on Wednesday.

