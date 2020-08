Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 09:08 Hits: 9

France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government's spokesman said on Wednesday.

