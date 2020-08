Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 07:40 Hits: 8

A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has found civil rights activist Asya Tulesova guilty of assaulting and verbally insulting law enforcement officers and sentenced her to 18 months of freedom limitation -- a sentence with parole-like restrictions.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-court-convicts-activist-charged-with-assaulting-police/30779401.html