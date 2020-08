Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 07:13 Hits: 8

The UK economy has shrunk by 20.4% between April and June, when the coronavirus lockdown was at its most severe. Experts say the downturn brought on by the pandemic led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record.

