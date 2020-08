Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 08:05 Hits: 7

The Japanese firm that operates a ship leaking fuel off the coast of Mauritius has been involved in accidents before, including a 2006 oil spill in the Indian Ocean.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200812-japanese-firm-behind-mauritius-oil-spill-involved-in-several-smaller-incidents