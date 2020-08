Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 07:28 Hits: 7

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate showed his commitment to Black voters, African-American activists said, but they warned it would not guarantee him the support he needs to win.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-black-activists-praise-harris-pick-but-challenges-ahead-13013516