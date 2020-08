Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 08:16 Hits: 7

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia's COVID-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe product rather than just being first to start vaccinating people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-russia-germany-not-sufficiently-tested-13013778