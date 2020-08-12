It's Kamala Harris: Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick

Category: World Hits: 9
Ending months of speculation, Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee.
Harris had been seen as a front-runner for the role since Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Prior to being elected to the U.S. Senate from California in 2016, she served as the state’s attorney general and the district attorney of San Francisco. Harris has already made history as the second Black woman and the first South Asian person elected to the Senate.
In an email to supporters, Biden says “I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.”
If Biden and Harris win, Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint her successor in the Senate, who will serve through 2022.
